Attic - Adding New Product Page

Yo! 🖖
It seems that Dribbble community like this series of Attic shots. So I'm keeping to post them (hopefully, I have a bit).
In today's shot you can see how to add a new product (or edit existing one) to your jamstack shop.
As always I leave a quick reminder about what Attic project is about. It's a Headless E-Commerce CMS designed by us to help manage Jamstack shops.
Hope you will like this shot as well as previous ones ❤️
