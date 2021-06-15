Dima Miro
Attic - Adding New Product Page

Attic - Adding New Product Page dashboard website card web adding editing product cms commerce ecomm unikorns application app design ux interface ui
Yo! 🖖

It seems that Dribbble community like this series of Attic shots. So I'm keeping to post them (hopefully, I have a bit).

In today's shot you can see how to add a new product (or edit existing one) to your jamstack shop.

As always I leave a quick reminder about what Attic project is about. It's a Headless E-Commerce CMS designed by us to help manage Jamstack shops.

Hope you will like this shot as well as previous ones ❤️

---

Have a project? Let's talk: hello@unikorns.work

