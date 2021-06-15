Malik Abimanyu
Keitoto

Tolkon - NFT Marketplace (Bidding Process)

Malik Abimanyu
Keitoto
Malik Abimanyu for Keitoto
Tolkon - NFT Marketplace (Bidding Process) cart web design landing page bitcoin blockchain dark mode dark theme crypto wallet marketplace minimalist dark interaction animation website nft web nft auction nft website crypto nft marketplace nft
  1. Main-1.m4v
  2. MacBook Pro - 5.png
  3. MacBook Pro - 7.png

Hey guys! New exploration about NFT Marketplace Web Design, this time I'm inspired by one of my favorite NFT website called Rarible (with crypto payment)! What do you think?

Keitoto
Keitoto
Design Agency Focus on Building Experience
