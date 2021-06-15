Affiliate Program UI UX Dashboard Web Design for Real Estate

Hey mates! 👨‍💼

Today we are happy to share a user flow of the affiliate program for the Dlendo affiliate marketing dashboard, which helps affiliates networks for managing traffic, make Easy earnings by sharing referral links anywhere your audience. The project aims to represent the benefits of the affiliative program for Real Estate agencies, influencers, regular users. We kept a clean style and focus on essential things for those who value their time and want to get all the information quickly and easily.

Check out the full project on: Behance

Be sure to follow the @Extej team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?

Feel free to contact us by: Email or Telegram

Dribbble | Instagram | Behance | Facebook

We are always open and available for new projects!

Your feedback is very appreciated! Don't be greedy and press "L" or ❤️ if enjoy it