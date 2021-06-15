Spony - Find Sponsor for your Events!

Trending designs to inspire you
Everyone loves celebrations and events. But there are some people who couldn't afford to celebrate and this is a concept app where anyone can find sponsors to their events. This app aims to provide sponsorship across diverse categories from birthday events to carnivals. In turn the sponsor individuals/company can be benefited by marketing themselves in the event via distributing flyers, wearing t-shirts, keeping banners etc. Let's make people lives happy!