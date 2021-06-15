Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design

Credit and check in page for website Nebeus / Money4

Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design
Basov: UI/UX Design for Basov Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Credit and check in page for website Nebeus / Money4 ui login form web buy login page online banking financial services ecommerce financial app cryptocurrency app cryptocurrency investments login screen exchange blockchain financial dashboard bank send money investment
Download color palette

UI design website for Nebeus.com / Money-4 Ltd

Nebeus is a full service financial services platform enabling our customers to buy, sell, store, lend and borrow cryptocurrency.

You can look full case on Behance

-

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Check us out at basov.design

You can also follow us on Behance / Instagram / Facebook

5dc1ca6871e9aa88480724db19106540
Rebound of
Login page / Website design for Nebeus / Money4
By Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design
Basov Design
Made with love. Got a project? Just say hi👋
Hire Us

More by Basov Design

View profile
    • Like