Platform for Pre-Owned Cars / CARSALE

Platform for Pre-Owned Cars / CARSALE
Creating an app design for uploading owned cars by sellers and buyers can search through the database and negotiate with the sellers.

Designed as a paid platform where sellers need to pay in order to publish an AD.

Also sellers need to upload documents like RC, Insurance and other valid documents to prove it's original thus reducing fraud.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
