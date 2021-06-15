Platform for Pre-Owned Cars / CARSALE

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Creating an app design for uploading owned cars by sellers and buyers can search through the database and negotiate with the sellers.
Designed as a paid platform where sellers need to pay in order to publish an AD.
Also sellers need to upload documents like RC, Insurance and other valid documents to prove it's original thus reducing fraud.