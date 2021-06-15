On-Demand Medicine & Health Care Products Delivery Portal

Check out the way we’ve designed a medicine delivery web portal. With this one, it’s possible to check the availability of medicines and get them delivered at the doorstep.

💊 To maximize user experience, we’ve integrated the ability to get in touch with couriers. Including this feature into the UI helps to ensure all the medicines are delivered to the right address and on time.

👨‍⚕️ To enhance comfort and provide clarity, we opted for a very delicate and soothing color palette with light colors accents.

Feedback helps us improve and grow,

We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

Do you have any 💡idea related to online consultation or appointment booking portal?

Contact us on https://www.manektech.com/contact-us.html Or info@manektech.com

🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.