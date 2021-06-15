Feminine Digital Collage Art Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Download Now: https://crmrkt.com/JKENQQ Bestsellers Collage Creator - Pro Edition is a unique collection of premade digital art collages and manipulated collage elements. Elements are carefully isolated and manipulated so that everything looks exceptionally unique. Just copy and make your own collage from existing ones or make your own digital collage just in minute…
This collage digitally gives you a whole lot more freedom to experiment with creative ideas and layouts before thinking for long time.
This collage art maker is full of so much fun for your collages, invitations, decoupage, wall art prints and so on. All items are in transparent png clipart, even the premade collages. So, you can use them in everywhere and every software.
What’s Included:
35 Premade Collages in Adobe Photoshop, PNG & JPEG
54 Collage Characters (animals in human posture) in PNG
130 Custom Shapes in PNG
11 Vintage Maps in PNG
15 Transparent Diagrams in PNG
18 Vintage Sculptures in PNG
25 Famous Architecture in PNG
26 Lips Cutouts in PNG
30 Custom Landscapes in PNG
44 Custom Flowers in PNG
51 Custom Botanicals in PNG
36 Design Objects in PNG
61 Custom Foods & Drinks in PNG
24 Hand Gestures in PNG
31 Technology in PNG
35 Custom Transports in PNG
15 Vintage Papers in PNG
69 Custom Wildlife in PNG
Key Features:
High quality and professional manipulation
Extremely High-quality cutouts no blurry edges
100% Unique collage elements you wouldn’t find another copy
Total 35 premade collages & over 675 png elements
Everything in 300DPI and in massive size
No specific software requirements
Total of 12GB files
High resolution & well built
Collage art is no harder to make, just drag & drop stunning elements to make unique digital collage or vintage instantly, all premade collages are made using Adobe Photoshop and texts are changeable…
Collage art ideas are now at you hand from premade collages, the organized, easy to use, minimalist and fun to create.
These surreal collage arts are all in 300DPI, and high quality…all elements can be used easy on websites and prints without losing any quality…
All premade collages are 9000x9000 pixels at 300DPI and elements are up to 9500 pixels. This massive pack is around 12GB uploaded of Google Drive in 3 parts, you can use a download manager to download all the parts.
Have fun, make collage at ease you have never think of...