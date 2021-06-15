2D Animated Sales video for Marketing and Advertising

Hello Dribbblers 👋!

Barrel Wave is Financial Flow Manager is a banking messaging toolbox interfacing between your Core Banking System and your application connecting you to the SWIFT Network.

Barrel wave wanted us to create an explainer video for marketing and advertising to spread product awareness and increase their sales. We created an energetic animation with quick and smooth transitions to keep it interesting at all times.

The result was this engaging animated short that captures the attention and gets the message across as well in a great way!

To watch complete video follow our Youtube

channel

Hope you all like it guys😊

_____________________

Press "L" to show us your appreciation and comment us your views.

Ready to create your next 2D Animated Video

Want to see more projects?

Visit our Profile and contact us for your upcoming projects.

Follow us on Twitter | Instagram| Youtube