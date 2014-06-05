Nick Budidharma

Gum Logo

Nick Budidharma
Nick Budidharma
  • Save
Gum Logo flat logo design identity brand branding logotype finance bitcoin altcoin cryptocurrency digital currency
Download color palette

Branding for my cryptocurrency project

Follow me on Twitter @nickbudi

Nick Budidharma
Nick Budidharma

More by Nick Budidharma

View profile
    • Like