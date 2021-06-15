Ondřej Pešička

Atmos - Advanced color picker (sneak peek 👀)

Sneak peek of what I've been working on lately. Atmos is a new design tool that'll help you with creating color palettes.

One of the features is this advanced color picker, It will help you with creating colors that are perpetually uniform and gradually.

Check Atmos out!

There is a lot more to come, stay tuned 🚀

