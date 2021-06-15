Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Quick Video Editing App for Fast Uploading to any Social Media

🙋🏻‍♂️ Problem : When I film a video, I want a quick way to edit it, so I can give my followers daily videos.

🙆🏻‍♂️ Solution: This Idea is made on a pure note to make it easy for anyone to edit the video soo quickly and I didn't want to add more complications to a beginner. In this way, the whole process becomes easy and simple. I have added only the essential tools in there because people who don't know anything about editing can edit faster.

🕺🏻 Walkthrough of the design -
Step 1: The user will shoot the video.
Step 2: once the user stops recording he gets a pop-up, has three options to go either he can upload the video straight away or he can do a quick edit / he can cancel and reshoot.
Step 3: When he comes to On clicking the save button at the top all changes are saved and one can either save as a draft or can upload the video.

In this way, anyone can shoot - edit - upload easily 😃

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
