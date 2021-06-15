Rizki Haddi Prayoga

Mongnime Streaming Anime App Design

illustration clean branding app webdesign web uidesign design
Download color palette

Hi There,

This is a App Design concept for a streaming Anime. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 🙂.

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at - rizkihaddiprayoga@gmail.com

Instagram - rizu.dev

Thanks!

-

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
