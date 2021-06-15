Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Immigo - Logo Design Concept v1

Hi everyone! Here's logo concept v1 for Immigo. Immigo is a microschool where tutors can build their own learning empire. Immigo is like shopify/onlyfans where tutors can diversify their earnings via live-streaming, 1:1 classes, group classes and courses in one single place.

At the brand identity concept, I focus on visualizing learning, engaging, fun, simple, and easily identifiable by the audience. I also chose bright blues and greens to give off a playful, grown-up, and trustworthy impression.

What do you think about this design?

