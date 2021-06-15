Prajwal Kumar ss

Time App Concept UI Design

Time App Concept UI Design logo design figma graphic design adobexd app designer interfacedesign ui clockdesign alarmapp uidesign appdesign timer
The efficient UI design with minimal aesthetics for an app showing times in different zones around the world. A slight hint of neumorphism is extended too.

Let me know how my design can be improved.

Thankssssss

