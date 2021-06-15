Trevor Denton

Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay

Our product team created an experience that allows customers to place
a Starbucks order from their phone and pick up from a barista in a café.

The Starbucks App now has over 18.9 million active users,
accounting for 17% of sales.

Oh yeah, and we invented the FRAP  (Floating Resizable Action Pill)

