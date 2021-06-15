Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Leigh Nunn
UpStart Media

Tend the Fire Promo Graphics

Leigh Nunn
UpStart Media
Leigh Nunn for UpStart Media
Tend the Fire Promo Graphics ministry non-profit christian men outdoor mountains mountain logo branding design
Promotional graphics created for tendthefire.org and their Montana Intensive Program, a backcountry-based experience for men. As they say, "It's not some retreat center in the mountains. It's just the mountains."

We've combined inspirational quotes and custom copy with some epic imagery to try to capture theme of the program.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
UpStart Media
UpStart Media
UpStart Media
