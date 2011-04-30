Oli Lisher

Ed Lee Branding

Ed Lee Branding brush chinese logo lee symbol
House and Techno music producer, DJ and all round nice chap Ed Lee asked me to come up with some branding that he could use for his promotional material.

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Branding, website design & illustration.
