Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mukhlasur Rahman

Business Brochure

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman
  • Save
Business Brochure project profile strategy business plan proposal minimal clean company brochure indesign company corporate brochure business
Download color palette

Specifications:

- Size: Letter
- Pages: 16 Pages

- Working file: InDesign cs4,
- Files included: InDesign cc (INDD), CS4(IDML)

Buy Now >> https://www.etsy.com/listing/1029521505

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman

More by Mukhlasur Rahman

View profile
    • Like