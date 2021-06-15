Art Gallery App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey friends 👋
Most of the Arts galleries and museums were closed during the COVID pandemic, so we think most galleries should be online as well, here we tried to explore minimal layout and style for mobile art lovers, who can easily plan their own art tour without leaving home.
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator
