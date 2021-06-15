Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Trevor Denton

Snapchat x Air Jordan

Snapchat’s collaboration with Nike’s Jordan brand, Darkstore, and Shopify allowed users to purchase the Air Jordan III “Tinker” on Snapchat. 

Users scanned the Air Jordan Snapcode, which unlocked an A/R lens of Michael Jordan’s iconic slam dunk from 1988, and were able to purchase the sneakers in Snapchat. 

They sold out in 23 minutes.

designs products in los angeles

