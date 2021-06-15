Snapchat x Air Jordan

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Snapchat’s collaboration with Nike’s Jordan brand, Darkstore, and Shopify allowed users to purchase the Air Jordan III “Tinker” on Snapchat.
Users scanned the Air Jordan Snapcode, which unlocked an A/R lens of Michael Jordan’s iconic slam dunk from 1988, and were able to purchase the sneakers in Snapchat.
They sold out in 23 minutes.