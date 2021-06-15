Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Casandala is a combination of Casa ( House ), Mandala and Sarah. Its based on selling handpainted mandalas, a selection of living accessories, small furniture, side tables and votives. Mainly selling things on the internet own webshop, etsy, ebay and more.
👉 Case study, here
📩 Available for custom work, Get it touch
🌐 Follow me on:
Instagram | Behance