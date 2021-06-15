Vaccine Law Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
::REJECTED::
This beauty is an icon and wordmark that was ultimately rejected by the client. Not because it isn't totally badass, but because they decided to rebrand under a different name. Oh, well.
We still love it and think it will make a solid foundation for a really effective brand identity.
For now it sits unused, waiting for just the right client to come along and snatch it. 😉