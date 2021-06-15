Introductory screen

Trending designs to inspire you
- Create a quick Introduction.
- Communicate key feature of the app. (Have taken mock content from the app)
- Used colours from logo to create brand identity.
- Divided in 3 screens to give better clarity about the product.
- Giving “Next” CTA to navigate user page wise and putting “Skip” text button
away from The Thumb Zone to nudge the user to go through the content.