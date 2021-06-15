Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jyotsana Singh

Introductory screen

Jyotsana Singh
Jyotsana Singh
  • Save
Introductory screen mobile graphic design branding vector illustration ux ui design
Download color palette

- Create a quick Introduction.
- Communicate key feature of the app. (Have taken mock content from the app)
- Used colours from logo to create brand identity.
- Divided in 3 screens to give better clarity about the product.
- Giving “Next” CTA to navigate user page wise and putting “Skip” text button
away from The Thumb Zone to nudge the user to go through the content.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Jyotsana Singh
Jyotsana Singh

More by Jyotsana Singh

View profile
    • Like