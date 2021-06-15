Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
My Dearest Car

My Dearest Car minimal design perspective blender3d 3d bokeh cat men kashmir lake trees illustration vwpolo mountain night automobile car blender
My Dearest Car,
We’ve been driving together for a while now and I love you. I really love you. I love the way you keep me wrapped in your arms with your intricate safety technologies.

I’m glad we met and I honestly can’t be here without you.

I guess what I’m trying to say is, I rely on you so much, every day.

Thanks for everything.

Collaboration project with one of my favourite artist @_dannyjose_

⚙️Render settings  Samples: 128
Denoiser: Open image denoiser (OID)
Engine: Cycle
Render time: 15 Mins

