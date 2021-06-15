My Dearest Car,

We’ve been driving together for a while now and I love you. I really love you. I love the way you keep me wrapped in your arms with your intricate safety technologies.

I’m glad we met and I honestly can’t be here without you.

I guess what I’m trying to say is, I rely on you so much, every day.

Thanks for everything.

—

Collaboration project with one of my favourite artist @_dannyjose_

—

⚙️Render settings Samples: 128

Denoiser: Open image denoiser (OID)

Engine: Cycle

Render time: 15 Mins