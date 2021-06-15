Trending designs to inspire you
My Dearest Car,
We’ve been driving together for a while now and I love you. I really love you. I love the way you keep me wrapped in your arms with your intricate safety technologies.
I’m glad we met and I honestly can’t be here without you.
I guess what I’m trying to say is, I rely on you so much, every day.
Thanks for everything.
—
Collaboration project with one of my favourite artist @_dannyjose_
⚙️Render settings
Samples: 128
Denoiser: Open image denoiser (OID)
Engine: Cycle
Render time: 15 Mins