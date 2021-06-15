ONRO

ONRO | On Demand Delivery Software Landing page

ONRO
ONRO
  • Save
ONRO | On Demand Delivery Software Landing page landing branding ux ui design
ONRO | On Demand Delivery Software Landing page landing branding ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. OnDemand_All.jpg
  2. OnDemand_All.jpg

Hi everyone

This is my redesign for onro ondemand delivery software landing page. i will share other parts and pages soon.

On demand landing page:
https://onro.io/l/on-demand-delivery-software/

Onro main page:
https://onro.io/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
ONRO
ONRO
Like