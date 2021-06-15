Elegance Personified

Aishwarya Balekundri

work from home aguahoja ecology neri oxman parametric design parametricism biomimicry architect illustration digital illustration fanart digital art art
The first time I was introduced to biomimicry was in second year of Architecture school. That's when the "keeda" got into my head.

Neri Oxman is an American–Israeli designer and professor at the MIT Media Lab. She is known for art and architecture that combine design, biology, computing, and materials engineering.

This is a fanart for this leading lady. Let me know in the comments what you think about it. :)

