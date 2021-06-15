Sign Up Page -Daily UI #001

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! 👋
I joined the Daily UI Challenge yesterday. This my first task is to explore design of the sign up page.
Let me know what do you think guys? Feel free to leave feedback!
You also can press 'L' if you like my shot or follow me if you want to find my upcoming work easily.
Thanks!
Photo by Chris Lee on Unsplash