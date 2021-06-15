Aarushi Mishra

Sign Up Page -Daily UI #001

Sign Up Page -Daily UI #001 plant daily ui ui design
Hello! 👋

I joined the Daily UI Challenge yesterday. This my first task is to explore design of the sign up page.

Let me know what do you think guys? Feel free to leave feedback!
Thanks!

Photo by Chris Lee on Unsplash

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
