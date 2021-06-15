Furniture Mobile App

Hi Dribbble Family!

UpNow Studio is a startup company, helps in providing quality and excellence.

We mold your imagination into reality-based designs. We're a digital studio and are passionate about creating fresh and modern UI.

Working on the Mobile application for one of our clients. Please have look and share your feedback and review.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

For work inquiries

upnowstudios@gmail.com

Here is our Instagram link

https://www.instagram.com/upnow_studios/