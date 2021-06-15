Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio

Furniture Mobile App

Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio
Hira Riaz🔥 for Upnow Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Furniture Mobile App design2021 design creative clean mobile ui logo furnitureshop furniturestudio furnitureapp illustration trendy minimal adobexd modernui mobileappdesign mobile app mobileapp mobile uxui
Furniture Mobile App design2021 design creative clean mobile ui logo furnitureshop furniturestudio furnitureapp illustration trendy minimal adobexd modernui mobileappdesign mobile app mobileapp mobile uxui
Furniture Mobile App design2021 design creative clean mobile ui logo furnitureshop furniturestudio furnitureapp illustration trendy minimal adobexd modernui mobileappdesign mobile app mobileapp mobile uxui
Download color palette
  1. Artboard – 81.jpg
  2. Artboard – 80.jpg
  3. Artboard – 83.jpg

Hi Dribbble Family!

UpNow Studio is a startup company, helps in providing quality and excellence.

We mold your imagination into reality-based designs. We're a digital studio and are passionate about creating fresh and modern UI.

Working on the Mobile application for one of our clients. Please have look and share your feedback and review.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries
upnowstudios@gmail.com

Here is our Instagram link
https://www.instagram.com/upnow_studios/

Upnow Studio
Upnow Studio
Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
Hire Us

More by Upnow Studio

View profile
    • Like