Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bekeen.co

Mowji Emoticon Pack

Bekeen.co
Bekeen.co
  • Save
Mowji Emoticon Pack vector flat illustration app messaging chat icons stickers emoji emoticon
Download color palette

Mowji is a cute style emoticon pack. It's perfect for chat apps, interface designs, or printed stickers.

FEATURES

- 200 emoticons
- Fully editable vector
- Perfect for stickers, icons, or printed stickers

Express your feelings with Mowji!

Download Here

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Bekeen.co
Bekeen.co

More by Bekeen.co

View profile
    • Like