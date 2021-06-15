Training Program Management Software - Program Info Screen

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dashboard screen with client & program management functionalities for a company that offers executive training programs to the employees of various local & multinational organizations. As this portal is information heavy, focus was given on organizing it in a user intuitive way, keeping various options organized in different tabs and sub-tabs.
---------------------
💌 Let's make your idea a reality. Contact us!
Website: www.creolestudios.com
Email: hello@creolestudios.com