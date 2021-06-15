Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Training Program Management Software - Program Info Screen

Training Program Management Software - Program Info Screen training program training management software program management dashboard app dashboard uiux design uiux uidesign ui
Dashboard screen with client & program management functionalities for a company that offers executive training programs to the employees of various local & multinational organizations. As this portal is information heavy, focus was given on organizing it in a user intuitive way, keeping various options organized in different tabs and sub-tabs.

