Training Program Management Software - Program Info Screen

Dashboard screen with client & program management functionalities for a company that offers executive training programs to the employees of various local & multinational organizations. As this portal is information heavy, focus was given on organizing it in a user intuitive way, keeping various options organized in different tabs and sub-tabs.

---------------------

💌 Let's make your idea a reality. Contact us!

Website: www.creolestudios.com

Email: hello@creolestudios.com