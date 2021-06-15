Sharath Kumar S

Business Card

Sharath Kumar S
Sharath Kumar S
  • Save
Business Card business card graphic design icon ui ux vector logo typography illustration design branding app
Download color palette

I designed this business card for a Start-up company called Teachone, a coding tutorial company. Where they teach coding for childrens.

Sharath Kumar S
Sharath Kumar S

More by Sharath Kumar S

View profile
    • Like