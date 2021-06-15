Weave - Chat Ui

Hey dribbble 👋🏼

Excited to share a chat Ui experience I've been working with Weave, a company helping influencers and brands stay connected.

For this project I took over exploring different iconography styles, put weave onto a new font to use on their web app and also re-branded the original chat Ui with new colors, updated layout, different avatar sizes and even new features that would help chat users stay engaged throughout chatting with brands on Weave.

Chat interfaces can sometimes be tough due to the amount of features and complexity involved but for me looking at other apps that worked well and that I liked visually helped a lot during the design process.

Lots more to share with Weave, so please Like, Follow and stay tuned 🙂

Enjoy,

Alex

Youtube | Twitter | Instagram