Redesign Clients on Demand website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys,
here is my exploration about redesigning Clients on Demand website.
Hope you enjoy it and don't forget to like this shot.
thank you.
Have any ideas? let's collab by hit the message button or email me at yakobkrisna@gmail.com