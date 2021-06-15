Robbi Darwis

Unapologetic Banking Website figma crate banking landingpage website ux branding illustration dailyui design ui minimal
Today I want to share my exploration about unapologetic banking landing page. It's focused on how to interact with customer to subscribe or click on CTA button. On this landing page showing about this banking information and their opportunities.

