DailyUI 018 Analytics Chart

Just finished my design for #dailyui #018
#DailyUI
I have been adding dark mode UI's and I wanted to try a bit different dark mode this time using dark blue. Color selection is one tough job in UI and choosing colors for the UI was pretty fun.
My concept was to have a stats board, that shows website/product analytics. The UI itself shows basic stats
The Day/Week... filter is global and the entire page changes based on selection. Additionally, for each of these, there will be granular filter (which is depicted by week selection in the UI).
As an extra, I added the "Add reports" button just in case the user feels the need to add another pod that is relevant to them.
Please let me know what you think :)
Do connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!