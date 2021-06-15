Parents Art © Digital Art + Poetry

Parents?

They passed by.

Have you respected them enough?

No words, just drops of cry.

-Daniel Rizvi

DM For Orders!

Daniel Rizvi Originals © 19 Inc.

