Daniel Rizvi

Parents Art © Digital Art + Poetry

Parents Art © Digital Art + Poetry vector design ui magazine design branding beautiful design illustration canva figma design digital art alone solitary man standing alone man standing poetry blue sky night sky
Parents?
They passed by.

Have you respected them enough?
No words, just drops of cry.

-Daniel Rizvi
Daniel Rizvi Originals © 19 Inc.

