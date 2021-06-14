Chris Kramer

Banking App

Chris Kramer
Chris Kramer
Hire Me
  • Save
Banking App user interface budgets money management mobile banking app ux ui figma design
Download color palette

New concept design for a banking app. Wanted to change up the monotony of most banking apps out there and make it a more soothing experience.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Chris Kramer
Chris Kramer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Chris Kramer

View profile
    • Like