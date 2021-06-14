Aryo Romadhon 💤
One Week Wonders

SupertArt | NFT Landing Page

Aryo Romadhon 💤
One Week Wonders
Aryo Romadhon 💤 for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
SupertArt | NFT Landing Page art mobile design darkmode crypto landing page website web design ui design ui design clean
SupertArt | NFT Landing Page art mobile design darkmode crypto landing page website web design ui design ui design clean
Download color palette
  1. Frame 13 (6).png
  2. Desktop - 2 (3).png

Hello guys!👋

I want to share the results of my exploration of the NFT Marketplace landing page, what do you think about this design?

Press "L" if you love it.

--------------
Make your project more awesome!

📧 Work With Us: owwstudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like