Grand Skuntum vector ui illustration simple typography beautiful flat design minimal logo branding resorts hotel
  1. GRAND SKUNTUM D.png
  2. GRAND SKUNTUM D1.png

Grand Skuntum Hotel, logo with rose flower shape
need beautiful logo?
please send me s message
yohanesmulatargo@gmail.com
+6281369121169
have a great day

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
