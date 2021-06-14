CreatorKit / Video Render App & Onboarding

Trending designs to inspire you
Some months ago we started with the redesign of CreatorKit.
CreatorKit is a powerful tool to create videos, stories and animated ads in just minutes.
The onboarding and rendering flow was the second stage of this process in which we worked together with developers and marketing team.
Hope you like it and I will be sharing a bit more about the product in the next weeks.
You can also visit out website here: www.creatorkit.com
And follow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/creatorkit.app