Fakaa

Scope - Publishing Website

Fakaa
Fakaa
  • Save
Scope - Publishing Website medium website ui landing page write publishing articles documents
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers, This is my exploration about publish and document sharing landing page,

what do you think?

---------------------------------------------------------

Available for freelance project:

fakihreall17@gmail.com

Follow me on: Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Fakaa
Fakaa

More by Fakaa

View profile
    • Like