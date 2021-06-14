Utsav Khokhanasiya

Job Finder App UI Design

Utsav Khokhanasiya
Utsav Khokhanasiya
  • Save
Job Finder App UI Design uidesigner dailyuidesign dailyui uiinspiration minimal concept appdesign appuidesign jobfinder job illustration design clean ui modern mobile app app ux appui 3d
Download color palette

Job Finder App UI Design

Press "L" to like & please don’t forget to follow me!

Want similar designs?
Available for Hire - ukhokhaneshiya@gmail.com
----------
Stay connected on
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theuichamp/

Utsav Khokhanasiya
Utsav Khokhanasiya

More by Utsav Khokhanasiya

View profile
    • Like