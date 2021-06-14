Gavin Campbell-Wilson

Project overview—AI Voice Actors

Project overview—AI Voice Actors replica studios characters rows table desktop card voice actor dark ai project minimal icon button ui
It's been a minute (ʘ‿ʘ)╯

Here's a sneak peak at some of what I've been working on ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)_/¯

This is part of our re-design of our product. We are currently transitioning from our legacy web based experience to a new desktop app.

This is still in development but you can sign up at replicastudios.com to use our existing desktop and web apps.

