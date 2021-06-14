Alyssa Stormes

Goddess Statue Vector Illustration

Goddess Statue Vector Illustration queer artist feminist goddess gay community pride pride month sticker design fashion leather bdsm vector
YEAR OF THE QUEER Pride 2021 sticker pack, Goddess, hand drawn vectors made with adobe fresco.

Check out the rest at www.alyssastormes.com!

