Virtus Logistics
Virtus Logistics has been providing logistics and forwarding services since 2013. Despite the short internship, the company currently employs 118 employees in 16 branches. Their approach focuses on providing high-quality services that will be profitable for customers. At the beginning, Virtus Logistics approached us with only minor graphic works. Our small projects resulted in the decision of complete rebranding for the company.
Full presentation:
Virtus on Behance
Online:
vls.pl
