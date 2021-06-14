Geraldine Lua

Pizza All Gone Illustration

web vector design flat illustrations minimal illustration
A somewhat funny yet sad illustration of someone's pizza all gone ... or stolen. I created this with the intention of applying it to error or 404 pages on websites or apps. The illustration was created with Adobe Illustrator. Thanks for checking it out!

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
