Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Richu Michael

D | Made in Figma

Richu Michael
Richu Michael
  • Save
D | Made in Figma figma skeuomorphism neuomorphism glassmorphism 3d illustration design minimal
Download color palette

Letter 'D' abstract made in Figma as part of #36daysof type series.
Find me in Linkedin & Instagram

Richu Michael
Richu Michael
Indian Designer in NY State of Mind

More by Richu Michael

View profile
    • Like