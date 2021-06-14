該如何重建自我人生？6 個步驟幫你一步步成為更好的人

Trending designs to inspire you
之前在如何培養自律的文章當中，分享了許多有效的方法，讓許多剛接觸，或是想要成為自律的人，能夠從原本渾渾噩噩的人生，輕鬆的入門，成為一個更懂得自律的人。
而後續接收到許多讀者的來信，希望能夠分享更多重建人生的一些文章與小技巧，讓原本沒有方向的人，能夠除了透過自律五步驟來成為一個非常自律的人之外，透過其他的方式也能重新改變你現在的生活。
