Mysterious Galaxy Pride Pin by boygirlparty

I created this pin exclusively for Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore in San Diego, CA. All proceeds from this limited edition 2021 pride pin benefit the San Diego LGBT Center! Artwork © Susie Ghahremani / boygirlparty® for Mysterous Galaxy Books.

- - -

From Mysterious Galaxy (@mystgalaxybooks): "Designed by @boygirlparty and featuring the #ProgressPrideFlag by @danielquasar, this pin commemorates our commitments to and celebrations of the vibrant multiplicities that exist in our LGBTQQIP2SAA+ communities. The progress pride flag reflects how important it is to build coalitions throughout queer and allied communities and honor our BIPOC, trans*, and non-binary kith and kin. Pride celebrates and fiercely defends our rights to love whomever our hearts choose."

Available at: https://www.mystgalaxy.com/product/pride-pin